Meanwhile, in New York City, a #MeToo-inspired statue of Medusa — but one where she cuts the head off of Perseus instead of the other way around — is going up next week in front of a courthouse in downtown Manhattan:

LOL:

And everyone seems to be noticing the same thing:

Trending

But it’s for the #MeToo movement so it must be good:

And there’s this:

Exactly! There should be snakes down there:

Fix this, “cowards”!

Or, maybe not:

Oh, and there are serious implications here putting this in front of the court buildings in downtown NYC:

Whoops!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooMedusa