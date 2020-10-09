Meanwhile, in New York City, a #MeToo-inspired statue of Medusa — but one where she cuts the head off of Perseus instead of the other way around — is going up next week in front of a courthouse in downtown Manhattan:

whoa. a seven-foot-tall bronze sculpture of "Medusa With The Head of Perseus" will be installed across the street from 100 Centre St., Manhattan's criminal courthouse this weekend, a commentary on the #MeToo movement https://t.co/PXDsmhVWTY pic.twitter.com/OcjL2BImgJ — Rachel Holliday Smith (@rachelholliday) October 9, 2020

Hey folks are you in the market for a book that describes this statue as having a "curiously blank pubis"? Would you like it to go on to offer a slightly less Swimsuit Edition image of Medusa? Just uhhhhhhhhh watch this space I guess https://t.co/eEr55wUL04 — Jess Zimmerman (@j_zimms) October 9, 2020

like why bother with this photorealistic depiction of a woman with a naturally, completely bald puss if you're not also going to carve it out of stone — Gita Jackson: Destiny 2 Bail Compilation (@xoxogossipgita) October 9, 2020

I don't know much about Greek mythology but shouldn't the carpet match the drapes? https://t.co/nlRU6Z0Tyc — mitrebox (@mitrebox) October 9, 2020

the people agree: medusa had snake pubes — Gita Jackson: Destiny 2 Bail Compilation (@xoxogossipgita) October 9, 2020

There should be tiny snakes down there but they’re cowards — Jaclyn: Be Gay, Use The Force (@Jbandos) October 9, 2020

I don't have an OFFICIAL position on whether Medusa had snake pubes but because in Ovid the snake hair was a transformation specifically of her crowning glory, and few people glory in their pubes, I'm inclined to think she had regular pubes. She definitely did not wax — Jess Zimmerman (@j_zimms) October 9, 2020

Oh, and there are serious implications here putting this in front of the court buildings in downtown NYC:

Pretty sure nobody thought through what it means to enshrine an extrajudicial revenge killing in front of a courthouse. https://t.co/SwegNYUkOu — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) October 9, 2020

A Medusa statue in front of a courthouse is either saying "revenge is an important part of American justice" or "this court may fail you miserably in which case you can take matters into your own hands." — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) October 9, 2020

