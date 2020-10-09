Well, Keith Olbermann is as unhinged as we remember him. . .

Here he is starring on his own YouTube channel saying people like Judge Amy Coney Barrett “must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society”:

On what charge should Judge Barret be prosecuted, Keith?

Seek help:

