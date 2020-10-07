PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor called out White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for speaking to reporters this morning without a mask:

WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, speaking to reporters without a mask, says that WH mandates social distancing as much as “practical.” He adds that the outbreak makes clear that treatments need to be developed. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 7, 2020

But she left out the important detail that he was wearing a mask and he told reporters to back up before he took it off to speak with them. Here’s video proof:

I’ve been with him. Meadows has been wearing a mask everywhere—including this morning, where he briefly removed it to answer questions and told reporters to “stay back” before taking it off. Here’s the video. https://t.co/lfy23dNkt4 pic.twitter.com/Q5iqM3eaeN — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 7, 2020

What a fraud she is. This changes the entire tone of her tweet:

What @Yamiche didn’t know when she tweeted this lie is that there is video of @MarkMeadows actually wearing a mask and asking reporters to move back before removing his mask to answer their questions. Yamiche is not a reporter, she is a lying fraud. pic.twitter.com/q0A6jjjHep https://t.co/YNZGZxvJ4a — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 7, 2020

And the problem with her spin is that blue-checks are now sharing it as if it were true:

One of the few people having regular contact with the symptomatic, contagious commander in chief still refuses to wear a mask. https://t.co/JTZt9BvoZ6 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 7, 2020

She really needs to delete that tweet before this gets out of hand.

