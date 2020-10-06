Meanwhile, in downtown Los Angeles last night. . .

What nice people:

How many more of these mostly-peaceful demonstrations do we need to endure?

Just add it to the total bill:

This will really inconvenience all the wealthy white people who take buses to work in the morning. Well done, BLM supporters!

The Los Angeles Police Department was restrained in its response as this rioter dared the cops to kill him:

Now, watch Mr. “kill me” run away after the officer exits his SUV:

Haha.

