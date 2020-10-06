Meanwhile, in downtown Los Angeles last night. . .
Per LASD, the department is sending Mobile Field Forces to downtown LA code 3 (lights & sirens) right now to assist LAPD & restore order.
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 6, 2020
What nice people:
US FLAG BURNING
Los Angeles: Antifa / BLM black bloc militants have taken over the intersection at Spring & 1st. pic.twitter.com/55A49cvqlH
— Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 6, 2020
How many more of these mostly-peaceful demonstrations do we need to endure?
Los Angeles: Antifa / BLM black bloc militants tearing down fencing while marching through the streets of LA. pic.twitter.com/V4nU2VclzP
— Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 6, 2020
Just add it to the total bill:
Antifa / BLM radicals have begun destroying property here in LA. pic.twitter.com/WPtAPP981X
— Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 6, 2020
This will really inconvenience all the wealthy white people who take buses to work in the morning. Well done, BLM supporters!
A smashed out bus stop. pic.twitter.com/tsrxcj6GZc
— Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 6, 2020
The Los Angeles Police Department was restrained in its response as this rioter dared the cops to kill him:
Los Angeles: Approximately 22:00
A rioter begs LAPD to “do it” and screams “Kill me” while in the middle of Spring st. pic.twitter.com/VZVh5lYwFW
— Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 6, 2020
Now, watch Mr. “kill me” run away after the officer exits his SUV:
A protester challenges an advancing Los Angeles Police vehicle. This occurred in front of the International Jewelry Center in DTLA as LAPD responded to the crowd breaking windows. #DTLA #LAProtests #BLMProtest #ANTIFA #LA pic.twitter.com/lgtxqocT0u
— riseimages (@rise_images) October 6, 2020
Haha.
