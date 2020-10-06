CNN’s Kaitlan Collins seems bothered that President Trump took his mask off when he returned to the White House last night:
Only days into his diagnosis, the first thing President Trump does when he gets back to the White House is take his mask off. pic.twitter.com/kyqvHcSbIl
Right? Who does that!
https://t.co/n3FRov9SL4 pic.twitter.com/7busn0lbe5
Video here of the mask cop removing *her* mask as soon as the cameras were off because Covid only spreads on live TV:
CNN reporters like Kaitlin Collins obsess over masks when the cameras are on, but when they think they’re off, off comes their masks!pic.twitter.com/IpPSvgDqhc
