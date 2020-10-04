The White House Correspondents’ Association is very upset that President Trump ditched the pool of reporters for his drive-by outside of Walter Reed hospital on Sunday:

WHCA is unhappy over Trump’s outing: “It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital — even briefly — amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing.” — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) October 4, 2020

You see, the White House called a “lid” hours earlier which means the reporters weren’t on hand to watch the drive-by, which, coincidentally, was somehow captured live on multiple news video feeds as it happened:

A lid was called at 3pm and not lifted, thus the protective @WhiteHouse media pool was not present for the drive-by. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 4, 2020

So, they’re mad that they weren’t on hand to capture what the pool camera was on hand to capture?

The WH Correspondent’s Assn quick to issue an angry statement calling it “outrageous for the president to have left the hospital – even briefly – during a health crisis without a protective (press) pool.” Video of the drive-by caught by TV Network pool camera across the street. pic.twitter.com/AJXmn3b1wb — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 4, 2020

Full statement from WHCA President Zeke Miller here:

Statement from WHCA President ⁦@ZekeJMiller⁩ on Trump’s covid parade outside Walter Reed just now pic.twitter.com/4SVVQE39fy — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 4, 2020

