The NYT’s Ben Smith is out with a piece tonight on the reporters for his own paper, the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times who’ve been assigned to update President Trump’s obituary:

Now, as crazy as this sounds. . .

. . .it’s pretty common for media orgs to pre-write obituaries for elderly famous people:

It’s a job for interns and such:

But what’s new here is that the papers have assigned “top reporters” for this grunt work:

Among the people scrambling this weekend at American newspapers are obituary writers, as major outlets assigned top reporters to update Mr. Trump’s obituary — Peter Baker at The New York Times, Marc Fisher at The Washington Post and Mark Z. Barabak at The Los Angeles Times, people at each paper told me.

Here’s hoping we don’t read anything from these three reporters anytime soon.

