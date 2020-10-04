President Trump just made a surprise drive-by to wave at his supporters gathered outside Walter Reed hospital:

What a great moment:

He teased the visit in a video posted to Twitter right before the visit where he appeared to be in high spirits:

But he’s back at the hospital now and not being released tonight:

Of course, journos and blue-checks aren’t happy:

Sigh.

