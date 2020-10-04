Buzzkill in progress as we’re seeing reports that President Trump’s doctors at Walter Reed hospital okayed his drive-by to wave at supporters on Sunday:

NEW: Doctors okayed POTUS drive-by supporters. Deputy Press Secretary tells @markknoller “Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect POTUS + all those supporting it, including PPE…cleared by the medical team as safe to do.” @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 5, 2020

“The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do”:

The President’s doctors approved his drive-by supporters outside the hospital this afternoon. “The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do,” @JuddPDeere45 tells CBS News. “Appropriate precautions were taken” to protect the Pres and all supporting his motorcade. pic.twitter.com/FLJQW04HZG — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2020

Another banner day for the media covering this crisis:

Once again, I trust the doctors at Walter Reed more than our apoplectic media. That’s it. That’s the tweet. Rinse and repeat for the next week. https://t.co/tWI8i5G5N4 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 5, 2020

***

