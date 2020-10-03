The White House released a memo from Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, where he said President Trump is being treated with Remdesivir at Walter Reed hospital:

Dr. Conley also said the president is not on supplemental oxygen:

The president tweeted that his treatment is “Going well, I think!”:

Remdesivir, manufactured by Gilead, was recently recommended for the treatment of Covid-19:

This means he could be at Walter Reed for up to 10 days unless he moves back to the White House to continue with the IVs:

But there are still questions over its effectiveness:

