In non-Covid news, Cal Cunningham, a North Carolina Dem running against Sen. Thom Tillis for the U.S. Senate, admitted sexting with a woman who is not his wife:

News cycle not done yet tonight, folks. "North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, a married father of two, sent text messages of a sexual nature to a woman who is not his wife, his campaign confirmed Friday night."https://t.co/zuay1S4G88 — Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) October 3, 2020

He’s very sorry and asks that his family’s privacy be respected:

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.”https://t.co/zuay1S4G88 — Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) October 3, 2020

Cunningham is not dropping out of the race:

Democrat Cal Cunningham said he is not dropping out of his race against North Carolina Republican incumbent Thom Tillis. https://t.co/wLAoOhGf6Y — The News & Observer (@newsobserver) October 3, 2020

What an a**:

These are the texts messages between Cal Cunningham and the woman he’s carried on a relationship with DURING his Senate campaign “Nervous about the next 100 days” – Cal Cunningham pic.twitter.com/TXb2mdSdR1 — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 3, 2020

And, somehow, Sen. Thom Tillis — who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday — is not the “loser of the day”:

Tillis gets hit with the Wuhan and yet isn’t the loser of the day in North Carolina. Democrat Cal Cunningham admits the sexts were real, wont drop out of race. https://t.co/sEeTfAnr2I — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 3, 2020

***

Will the other lady get tested, too?

I'm wishing @SenThomTillis a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family. Because I was with Senator Tillis recently on the debate stage, I will also get tested. — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) October 3, 2020

***