CNN’s Brian Oliver Darcy is reporting that a third member of the White House Press Corps has tested positive for Covid-19:

WHCA emails reporters to let them know that a THIRD member of press has tested positive. "The individual was at the White House on Saturday in the Rose Garden and Sunday, in the in-town pool vans and briefing room. The individual began experiencing minor symptoms late Wednesday." — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 2, 2020

A memo had gone out earlier in the day that two journos tested positive, one of whom was on AF1 for the president’s trip to Pennsylvania earlier in the week:

So two members of the White House press corps have tested positive for Covid-19 today. (One was a preliminary positive result.) https://t.co/zoe9ZSpc59 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 2, 2020

According to reports, these unnamed journos were all at the SCOTUS event for Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday:

1- Senator Mike Lee

2- President of Notre Dame Uni.

3- 2 White House Press corps members: All attended SCOTUS event Saturday at WH & now tested #Covid19 Positive https://t.co/z4LsnwcU3H — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) October 2, 2020

Of note, journos haven’t exactly been practicing what the preach while in the white house:

According to the WHCA, there have been three positive COVID-19 tests among the White House press corps so far today. This is part of what we have been worried about. And there certainly have been folks in the press briefing room not heeding the precautions. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) October 2, 2020

Fox News personnel who may have been exposed will be tested as well:

Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News anchors and staff who have been potentially exposed to coronavirus over past week will be tested, per @grynbaum. @seanhannity disregarded social distancing inside debate hall & @IngrahamAngle attended SCOTUS event without mask. https://t.co/fDiKaEyQDB — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 2, 2020

