CNN’s Brian Oliver Darcy is reporting that a third member of the White House Press Corps has tested positive for Covid-19:

A memo had gone out earlier in the day that two journos tested positive, one of whom was on AF1 for the president’s trip to Pennsylvania earlier in the week:

According to reports, these unnamed journos were all at the SCOTUS event for Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday:

Of note, journos haven’t exactly been practicing what the preach while in the white house:

Fox News personnel who may have been exposed will be tested as well:

