Sen. Thom Tillis, also at the White House event for ACB, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19:

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), another Senate Judiciary Committee member, has tested positive for coronavirus. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 3, 2020

According to his office, Sen. Tillis doesn’t have any symptoms and he’s planning to quarantine for 10 days:

In a statement, Senator Thom Tillis says he took a rapid antigen test and tonight the results came back positive. Tillis says he tested negative last Saturday. Tillis will be self isolating for the next 10 days. He says he has no symptoms and is feeling well #ncpol @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 3, 2020

Full statement:

BREAKING — Sen Thom Tillis also tests positive for covid-19, his office says. Tillis is also a member of the Judiciary Committee, was at the White House SCOTUS event Saturday, met with Barrett on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FMGFWkOiFA — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 3, 2020

Sen. Tillis joins Sen. Lee as the 2nd member of the Judiciary Committee to test positive for the virus:

Two Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee – Sen. Mike Lee and Tillis – have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The cmte, which held a hearing Wednesday, is slated to begin confirmation proceedings for SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12 https://t.co/8iZ5cpjTL7 — Ben Siegel (@benyc) October 3, 2020

***