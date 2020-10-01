By now, you’ve watched the exchange from the debate on Tuesday were President Trump was asked to denounce white supremacists — AGAIN — with Joe Biden asking him to specifically call out The Proud Boys:

Chris Wallace asked President Trump during Tuesday's debate whether he was willing "to condemn white supremacists and militia groups." "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," he replied. "This is not a right-wing problem. This is left wing.” Read more: https://t.co/bQGgIi54Ft pic.twitter.com/y7SSR96qEs — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 30, 2020

With that said, some members of the group aren’t taking kindly to being called white supremacists:

“I will go out and say that the #ProudBoys as a whole, I will say this on behalf of the entire national organization, denounce white supremacy." – Thad, Chief of the Proud Boys Salt Lake Utah Chapter pic.twitter.com/WGlUEx3jeF — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) October 1, 2020

Narrative busted:

Well that complicates the Narrative. https://t.co/ZhrDRqkUCS — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 1, 2020

We’re living in a “clown world”:

Only in America can a non-white guy denounce white supremacy and be called a white supremacist on twitter by a bunch of white people. Clown world. https://t.co/x5pKNGT9Eu — Marc Lobliner (@MarcLobliner) October 1, 2020

But wait, there’s more!

Black Member from the Proud Boys debunks the Mainstream Media White Supremacist Claims pic.twitter.com/CDgM8PNKyv — Dowop Robinson (@dowop_robinson) September 30, 2020

You know, maybe this group isn’t the white supremacist organization Joe Biden would have us believe:

Black Latino Chairman of Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, Speaks Out after Liars Joe Biden and Chris Wallace Call Them White Supremacists https://t.co/ebSyHjqBrU#PresidentialDebate #ProudBoys — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 1, 2020

Where are the fact-checkers?

Joe Biden LITERALLY called this black man a white supremacist on national television. Has ANY DC Media fact-checker corrected the record? https://t.co/7GxIi4mgvM — RBe (@RBPundit) October 1, 2020

There will need to be a lot of corrections:

I didn’t see this coming, but admittedly, I know nothing about the organization and don’t know anyone in it either. https://t.co/JhhAVXCoJa — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 1, 2020

“. . .and the media just nods along”:

Democrats are running around calling these guys white supremacists and media just nods along. The corruption is going to get people hurt. https://t.co/tN61qgfgUg — RBe (@RBPundit) October 1, 2020

Not everything is “white supremacy,” libs:

If Media keeps labeling everyone a “white supremacist” just because they’re not liberals there will be a tipping point where people will start to push back. Violently. This isn’t a threat. It’s human nature. — RBe (@RBPundit) October 1, 2020

And, finally, “Do a better job, media”:

They may be extremists..

But they aren't white supremacists. Do a better job, media. https://t.co/jf91ExRYwS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

***