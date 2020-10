Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television, said in an interview that he’ll take the devil he knows — Donald Trump — over the one he doesn’t, Joe Biden:

BET founder Robert Johnson says 'I will take the devil I know,' adding he doesn't know what Biden will do https://t.co/cX5SOVB6gX

He cited the president’s response to the pandemic and the economy as reasons:

"Pandemic, safety. Economy, growth. Those are clear and concise trade-offs. Right now I know what President Trump has done and what he's said he will do. I don't know what Vice President Biden has said he will do," says BET founder Robert Johnson on last night's debate. pic.twitter.com/t9jgSlc4BS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) September 30, 2020

Keep in mind this wasn’t an endorsement, but he’s still triggered many blue-checks with the announcement:

If I ever make this much money and become this out of touch, please roast me into oblivion. https://t.co/vbkp4XQK3S — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 30, 2020

Or, it’s about creating conditions that others in America can achieve that same wealth?

The lens to view this through is class, not race. Like many wealthy elites, @BET founder Robert Johnson is ok with the racist dog whistles and destruction of our democracy so long as it builds an electoral coalition that will secure his wealth. https://t.co/FWPy2wpyx2 — Sunjeev Bery (@SunjeevBery) September 30, 2020

Even uglier, they’re saying he’s un-American:

The man has enough money that he can get to know Biden to actually make an informed decision. He can also make a decision as an American and not just a businessman. https://t.co/saCEJEXTA8 — John Lewis’ Backpack Darryl Wharton-Rigby (@whartonrigby) September 30, 2020

Awful.

***