Telemundo News told viewers last night that the results of their unscientific poll of showed President Trump had won the debate by a margin of 66%-34%:

“No BUENO news for #TeamBiden”:

Apparently, this was a poll they conducted on Twitter:

Hey, it’s their own fault. They chose to put the unscientific numbers on air. LOL.

