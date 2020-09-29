We ask this in all seriousness: How the f*** did the Joe Biden campaign secure the rights to the Twitter handle “@Truth” ahead of tonight’s debate?
The Biden campaign and DNC War Room teams have secured the handle @Truth on Twitter, which they will use to fact-check President Trump in real time during Tuesday's debate, a campaign aide confirms to CNN.
— Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 29, 2020
Did they buy it, rent it or did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey just let them have it?
NEW from @isaacstanbecker at @washingtonpost: "@Truth will be Biden campaign’s debate-night weapon against Trump"
For real-time and forceful fact checking of Donald Trump's smears and lies tonight, follow @TeamJoe's new account: @Truth. https://t.co/VHMcHUawxi pic.twitter.com/FEIiDqmbzF
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) September 29, 2020
This is the only tweet on the timeline as of the writing of this post:
Truth — and we can’t stress this enough, folks — over lies pic.twitter.com/sc8oWw1tzH
— Truth (@truth) September 29, 2020
But libs are pretty psyched for whatever they’re about to tweet later tonight:
I highly recommend you go follow @truth! Go! Hurry!
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 29, 2020
