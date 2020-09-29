It’s come to this. . .

The Ohio National Guard as well as other federal agencies were deployed to Cleveland ahead of tonight’s debate just in case things get out of hand:

The Ohio National Guard and federal agencies are deploying to Cleveland to provide security for the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Tuesday. https://t.co/t0X5ETE6KE — WOSU News (@wosunews) September 28, 2020

There will be 300 guardsmen deployed around the city:

300 #Ohio #NationalGuard members have arrived in #Cleveland ahead of the #PresidentialDebate. While uniformed guardsmen patrolling our streets may create an unsettling visual for some, @NationalGuard often assist w/security for large events, natural disasters, even civil unrest👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/gePABpN6QT — Rachel Polansky (@RPolanskyNews) September 29, 2020

And Cleveland police are taking an “all-hands-on-deck” approach:

Cleveland police are taking an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to next week's Trump-Biden debate. Safety director says federal agencies and National Guard will be part of security plans. https://t.co/f1xtIzNfT1 — Nick Castele (@NickCastele) September 24, 2020

Protests are expected:

Police prepping for Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland. Bicycle cops in the foreground, riot police in the background. Multiple protests & demonstrations are expected. pic.twitter.com/Yft32oH09j — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) September 28, 2020

Sigh.

