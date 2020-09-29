MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is not a fan of Chris Wallace’s moderation of tonight’s debate:

What is Chris Wallace doing? He has no control over this debate. He asks a question and lets Trump continue yelling. This is a disgrace. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 30, 2020

Scarborough even went as far as to say that Joe Biden should not agree to debate President Trump again unless the debate moderators agree to cut his mic when he interrupts:

This is a colossal waste of the American people’s time. If they are not going to cut his mic so we can have an exchange of ideas, then Biden should not attend any more debates, — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 30, 2020

Imagine if this happened? LOL. Is he trying to help Tump?

Hey Team Biden, if this continues you, pull him off the stage. And do not do anymore debates. This is a disgrace. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 30, 2020

Do it, Joe. DO IT:

Chris Wallace is getting run over. I would walk off the stage if I were Biden — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 30, 2020

Who is “MIKE”?

CUT HIS MIKE https://t.co/8ztStU5igv — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 30, 2020

Anyway, Wallace is taking heat from both sides:

cc Chris Wallace https://t.co/mGFpRzAfh6 — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) September 30, 2020

Even Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade seems frustrated with Wallace’s style:

Why is @JoeBiden allowed to interrupt? @realDonaldTrump is not — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 30, 2020

The debate really has gone off the rails:

Chris Wallace is now trying to prevent Trump from responding to Biden. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 30, 2020

Good luck with this:

Voters want to hear about the candidates' plans for jobs, not about Hunter Biden or the Trump Family. There’s a lesson here for both campaign: This should be about the voters, not about themselves. #Debates2020 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 30, 2020

