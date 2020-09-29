MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is not a fan of Chris Wallace’s moderation of tonight’s debate:

Scarborough even went as far as to say that Joe Biden should not agree to debate President Trump again unless the debate moderators agree to cut his mic when he interrupts:

Imagine if this happened? LOL. Is he trying to help Tump?

Trending

Do it, Joe. DO IT:

Who is “MIKE”?

Anyway, Wallace is taking heat from both sides:

Even Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade seems frustrated with Wallace’s style:

The debate really has gone off the rails:

Good luck with this:

***

