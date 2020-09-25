An old clip of Joe Biden has surfaced of the then Vice President saying to troops gathered for some sort of ceremony, “Clap for that, you stupid bastards” in the middle of a story about one of the people on the dais with him:

Joe Biden to our troops: “Clap for that, you stupid bastards” pic.twitter.com/9sqYPhkh3S — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 25, 2020

Team Biden says he was just joking:

Why does he get the benefit of the doubt? Team Biden Says ‘Stupid Bastards’ Comment Was Made in Jest https://t.co/47A4RiAMD3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 26, 2020

From The Daily Beast:

“Vice President Biden was jokingly encouraging the audience to clap for an airwoman on the stage, and a number of service members can be seen laughing and smiling at the comment. Seconds before, he praised them for ‘the incredible sacrifices [they] make for our country,’” Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates told The Daily Beast exclusively in a statement.

But that joke did that not come our right:

I think Biden was attempting a military display of camaraderie when he referred to US troops as “stupid bastards.” Clap you stupid bastards! It didn’t come out right, but what these days does the man say that does come out right? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 26, 2020

And imagine if President Trump had said this. . .

bIdEn sUpPoRtS oUr tRoOpS https://t.co/uprO6L4rVw — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 25, 2020

The other line about his “good judgment” was funny, too:

“Incredibly good judgement” slayed me. pic.twitter.com/jCs9kgmsiG — Monica Crist Graham (@GrahamMonixcg) September 25, 2020

Is that also a joke?

