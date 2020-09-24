For all the talk about President Trump refusing to accept a peaceful transition of power should he lose in November, how come libs won’t accept the peaceful transition of power at the Supreme Court?

Here’s what it looks like in front of Mitch McConnell’s DC townhouse this morning:

Protests outside McConnell’s house started early today pic.twitter.com/MmCz1z1w1a — Katy O'Donnell (@KatyODonnell_) September 24, 2020

They seem nice:

Pretty sizable crowd and a GoGo band at 7:30 AM, moving towards Mitch McConnell’s house for an early morning wake up call #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/poYZ3INDoD — Jane Recker (@janerecker) September 24, 2020

Imagine being one of Mitch’s neighbors this morning?

#NOW – Demonstrators, GoGo band stage 'wake-up' call at Mitch McConnell's home to fight back against filling Justice RBG seat #RBG @wusa9 https://t.co/bUpCh1mzUS pic.twitter.com/3QAc5fSKVy — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) September 24, 2020

And police are on the scene:

Police surround @senatemajldr D.C. home as another group of protestors approach the area. pic.twitter.com/J28aeVSP5H — Michael Ikahihifo (@Mike_Ikahihifo) September 24, 2020

