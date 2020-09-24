For all the talk about President Trump refusing to accept a peaceful transition of power should he lose in November, how come libs won’t accept the peaceful transition of power at the Supreme Court?

Here’s what it looks like in front of Mitch McConnell’s DC townhouse this morning:

They seem nice:

Imagine being one of Mitch’s neighbors this morning?

And police are on the scene:

