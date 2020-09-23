Perhaps you’ve heard about the disaster at the University of Illinois that saw a huge spike in cases despite probably the nation’s most extensive testing program for returning college students?

The university, which developed its own rapid-test using a person’s saliva, couldn’t stop corona, they reported:

And you just can’t model human behavior accurately enough to account for what college kids will do in college:

BUT GUESS WHAT? IT WORKED!

Cases at the University of Illinois are under control and it should be a model for the rest of the nation. The school is testing 10,000 people per day and the positivity rate is now .31%. So, where’s the positive coverage? Where’s the follow-up reporting? Crickets.

Via University of Washington professor and much-cited COVID-19 expert Carl Bergstrom:

EVERY news organization needs to report on what’s happening now:

But the media is making this mistake over and over and over again:

Do better.

