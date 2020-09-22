Roll Call is reporting that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s former law clerks as “honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps of the Supreme Court as her casket arrives Wednesday morning”:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps of the Supreme Court as her casket arrives Wednesday morning. Supreme Court police officers will be pallbearers. https://t.co/7eBIF6JvuA — Roll Call (@rollcall) September 22, 2020

But will journos point out the proverbial elephant in the room?

Something will be noticable but not noticed by the media. https://t.co/nGYENIxatj — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) September 22, 2020

What elephant would that be, you might ask!

shoot — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 22, 2020

Well, you know . . . her race issue:

"Ginsburg, on the other hand, has hired only one African American law clerk in her 25 years on the Supreme Court." https://t.co/hHWktEHS2B — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 22, 2020

Justice Kavanaugh won’t have this issue when he dies:

In His First Day On The Job, Kavanaugh Hired As Many Black Law Clerks As RBG Has In Her Entire Tenure https://t.co/qNnGLPALPC pic.twitter.com/eVrs9LTejv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 9, 2018

