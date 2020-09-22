Sen. Amy Klobuchar accidentally tweeted her support of President Trump filling the Supreme Court vacancy on Monday.

“The people pick the President; the President nominates the Justice. That is how it works”:

YES, THAT IS HOW IT WORKS!

She later clarified cleaned things up bit:

Sorry, too late! Your first tweet was accurate as some of Twitchy’s favorite tweeters pointed out to her:

And, by the way, her cleanup tweet isn’t how it works anyway:

