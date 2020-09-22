Sen. Amy Klobuchar accidentally tweeted her support of President Trump filling the Supreme Court vacancy on Monday.
“The people pick the President; the President nominates the Justice. That is how it works”:
The people pick the President; the President nominates the Justice. That is how it works.
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 21, 2020
YES, THAT IS HOW IT WORKS!
I agree and @realDonaldTrump is the President. Glad to have your support on this Amy. https://t.co/THdDsK0aHP
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2020
She later clarified cleaned things up bit:
People are voting RIGHT NOW to pick our president — that president should pick the next Supreme Court Justice.
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 21, 2020
Sorry, too late! Your first tweet was accurate as some of Twitchy’s favorite tweeters pointed out to her:
We already picked. We have a President. https://t.co/dv0AB6GqVz
— Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 21, 2020
True 👇 https://t.co/4EptMYw5EE
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 22, 2020
Never thought I'd say this but I agree with Amy Klobuchar. https://t.co/Iu95wlxBB0
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 21, 2020
Go on. https://t.co/Jia6P1Q8H7
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 21, 2020
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 21, 2020
I'm not sure this was the dunk she thought it was. https://t.co/XUO2ygw71N
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 21, 2020
spectacular self-own here https://t.co/cUDyIkrYZv
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 21, 2020
And, by the way, her cleanup tweet isn’t how it works anyway:
Setting aside her follow-up tweet, (which is not how it works), it’s fun watching the Pro Empiricism crowd lose its sh*t over this objectively accurate statement of fact: https://t.co/Q5Rl3L41jO
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2020
***