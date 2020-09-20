Joe Biden left his basement this afternoon to comment on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. . .

Tune in as I deliver remarks on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the future of the Supreme Court. https://t.co/i9CleOZIol — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020

. . .and quickly committed ANOTHER major gaffe as he vastly misstated the number of Americans dead from coronavirus:

Another Biden misspeak as he says 200 million people have died from COVID — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) September 20, 2020

He’s only off by 1000X or so:

Biden says 200 MILLION Americans will have died from coronavirus by the time he finishes his speech. What? — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 20, 2020

Watch:

Joe Biden: “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.” That’s nearly 2/3 of the U.S. population. pic.twitter.com/lp23K11K3o — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2020

No wonder they want to limit his time in front of the cameras as much as possible.

***