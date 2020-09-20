Joe Biden left his basement this afternoon to comment on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. . .

. . .and quickly committed ANOTHER major gaffe as he vastly misstated the number of Americans dead from coronavirus:

He’s only off by 1000X or so:

Watch:

No wonder they want to limit his time in front of the cameras as much as possible.

***

