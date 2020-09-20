The 72nd Emmy Awards is taking place tonight. . .

. . .and host Jimmy Kimmel started the audience-less show with an anti-Trump joke, of course:

We’re sure the clapping seals would’ve loved it though:

Trending

For some reason, Jason Bateman was in the audience:

And then he did a bit with Jennifer Aniston where they burned the envelope in case it was covered in coronavirus germs:

This is funny?

This looks . . . absolutely awful:

Bombs away. . .

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: EmmysJimmy Kimmel