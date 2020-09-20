In his speech today on the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former Vice President Joe Biden falsely said that “there’s no [Supreme] Court session between now and the end of this election.”

Um. . .

The Supreme Court, as is tradition, starts its next session on the first Monday in October, which this year is October 5. How did he mess this up?

He reportedly ad-libbed this line as it was not in the prepared remarks:

The man’s been in D.C. for 47 years and he doesn’t know how SCOTUS works? Or did he *forget* how SCOTUS works?

Biden also was caught lying about President Trump and his asking for a list of the Dem nominee’s SCOTUS picks:

President Trump has asked for this list a number of times:

Wow, not a good day for Team Biden!

***

