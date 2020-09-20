Facebook has changed its logo on its mobile app to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

.@Facebook with a subtle but poignant nod to Justice Ginsburg with their in app logo. pic.twitter.com/6sOB0z1wrh — Julie Silverbrook (@JMSilverbrook) September 20, 2020

And here’s what it looked like when we tried it:

So, totally neutral, right?

And Facebook maintains they have no political leanings. Look at this logo today. Shame on you @Facebook pic.twitter.com/WSjVEqLnNw — Kevin R. Foley (@TheKevinRFoley) September 20, 2020

Exit question: Has Facebook ever changed its logo before? We don’t recall this ever happening, but maybe we’re wrong.

***