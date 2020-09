Yes, this story would be “heartbreaking” if it were true. But this blue-check did not lose his 6-year-old daughter to COVID-19:

Heartbreaking. 6 year daughter started school last week. Got Covid-19 in school and just passed away. Killed her in 7 days.

You see, 50,000+ likes and 24 hours later he gets around to telling everyone that it’s a daughter of the world who died:

This is heartbreaking. Some of you thought she’s my daughter! She is not my daughter! She is everyone's daughter if schools reopen in an Covid-19 infected areas — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) September 20, 2020

“Shameful”:

More than 53,000 likes for a tweet speaking about a fictitious 6-year-old daughter that doesn’t actually exist. Mohammad – I have a 6-year-old daughter. She’s going back to school next week. It is shameful to conjure up something like this. Please delete. https://t.co/Rdn3QE34o9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 20, 2020

But, hey, mission accomplished:

The classic old fake-daughter’s-death-for-clout play. Can be a tough move to execute, will attract critics. But you know the saying in this game: the numbers are the numbers. pic.twitter.com/TPr8KzFptj — Tom Gara (@tomgara) September 20, 2020

Note that it’s not just us calling him out. This is Farhad Manjoo of the New York Time:

this is insane! — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) September 20, 2020

And Ryan Grim from The Intercept:

And note that there’s a day between the post and the clarification that it’s a lie. Gotta leave time to rack up those numbers. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) September 20, 2020

We don’t know what story he’s referring to, but a 6-year-old girl did reportedly die from COVID-19 in Florida in late August, but not much was released about her death.

CNN: “It’s unclear whether she contracted the virus after being in contact with a known case or if her infection was travel related.”

A 6-year-old girl from Hillsborough County became the youngest person to die from coronavirus complications in Florida, health officials say. https://t.co/JwJ1eadCPh — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2020

Good advice:

You should delete this — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 21, 2020

