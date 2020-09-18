Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson is reporting that the “White House is preparing a shortlist of candidates to replace Christopher Wray as FBI Director”:

BREAKING: The White House is preparing a shortlist of candidates to replace Christopher Wray as FBI Director. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) September 18, 2020

This is in response to Wray’s testimony earlier in the week where he said the Russians are trying to influence the 2020 election to hurt Joe Biden:

FBI Director Wray: "We certainly have seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020…to both sow divisiveness and discord and…to denigrate Vice President Biden." Full video here: https://t.co/aLfZmkqbcC pic.twitter.com/CAq4VHoRqI — CSPAN (@cspan) September 17, 2020

“He’s willing to lose his job over it (which he will if Trump gets re-elected)”:

For Chris Wray to do this now, as a Trump appointee, at this moment in time means that what the Russians are doing is very, very bad. He’s willing to lose his job over it (which he will if Trump gets re-elected). We should all take heed of his warning. https://t.co/9epdYj6Dvq — Anne Milgram (@AnneMilgram) September 18, 2020

Or earlier, apparently:

It's time for Chris Wray to resign. https://t.co/Ymdo80EQu7 — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 17, 2020

But there are people who say this would be a mistake:

Would be a mistake. https://t.co/IFTxYAHEkp — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) September 18, 2020

And former assistant US attorney Andy McCarthy:

JG, Between now and November, I think there's a better chance that the Angels fire Mike Trout than that POTUS fires the FBI Director, no? — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 18, 2020

But FBI Director Richard Grenell doesn’t have a nice ring to it:

forgot one, lots of trumpers are pushing Rick Grennell and are seriously arguing he could clean house and drain the swamp. https://t.co/7brjhGM1qO — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 18, 2020

It could happen!

Former FBI Deputy Dir. Andrew McCabe when asked if Trump would fire FBI Dir. Wray: “You have to consider that a possibility with this President, and any official who stands up and confronts him or makes plain a truth that the President finds inconvenient.” https://t.co/ZBbwP1othS pic.twitter.com/498ZArNbEO — CNN (@CNN) September 18, 2020

