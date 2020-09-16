In what has to be one of the most awkward moments of the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden walked to the podium for his Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee, FL on Tuesday and played the song “Despacito” on his iPhone:

.@JoeBiden plays "Despacito" from his iPhone … Does a bit of a dance, too. pic.twitter.com/JOKR0sGF6z — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 16, 2020

Honest question: WTF is wrong with him? Did his campaign not even bother to Google the English lyrics of the song? Because. . .

Despacito lyrics in English: Slowly 🎵

I want to breathe in your neck

Slowly 🎵

Let me murmur things in your ear pic.twitter.com/BfLa7efedM — Obama was a cosplay progressive (@aturtlenamedbo1) September 16, 2020

And it’s already being turned into a meme. Check out this “F*ck the Police” version:

Joe Biden has just ONE thing to say and it ain’t good. Listen to this pic.twitter.com/3nE1hHF1uS — The United Spot (@TheUnitedSpot1) September 16, 2020

And that’s gotten the attention of the president:

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

But Biden’s plan to win Florida is even worse than relying on a raunchy Justin Bieber song. He’s trying the same failed attack that Dems tried in 2018:

Donald Trump not only suggested we sell or trade Puerto Rico — but he also left our fellow Americans without the resources they desperately needed after Hurricane Maria. It's unacceptable. As president, I'll support the island's full recovery and invest in its people and future. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 16, 2020

Yeah, how’d that work out for the now unemployed Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum?

Congressman Darren Soto kicking of rally where Puerto Rico Gov Ricardo Rossello will endorse Gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum (D). He have endorsement already today to Sen Bill Nelson. PR equality, statehood, and Maria response all issues on campaign trail @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/f3xzAKk5jo — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) October 1, 2018

Gov. Gillum says “hello,” Mr. Vice President:

Governor Gillum is unavailable to comment on the success of “Remember The Bounty” https://t.co/B6fZrt63bM — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 16, 2020

