The NFL’s first full day of games kicked off this afternoon with a number of players kneeling during the national anthem but the Falcons and Seahawks added a twist to the protest: Kneel DURING the kickoff instead.

Check it out:

This was an interesting post- anthem "protest" of sorts, as the #Falcons and #Seahawks players expressed their views about police brutality and social injustice by standing still on the opening kickoff, then taking a knee on the field.pic.twitter.com/kKTPMqWZRo — Swipe Sports (@swipesportsblog) September 13, 2020

As for what they did during the anthem, the Falcons players didn’t take a knee while a few on the Seahawks did:

Didn't see any Falcons players take a knee during the National Anthem. Quite a few Seahawks players did, including K.J. Wright and Michael Dickson. And 12 Seattle players came onto the field after the anthem was finished playing. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) September 13, 2020

It was really a mixed bag around the NFL. In New England, the Patriots all stood but the Dolphins stayed in the locker room:

Patriots stand for national anthem as Dolphins follow through on commitment to staying in locker room https://t.co/ILKgmFsoqI pic.twitter.com/2crjquF0rc — Boston.com Sports (@BDCSports) September 13, 2020

In Las Vegas, the Raiders stood while some Panthers players took a knee:

Raiders link arms for national anthem as some Panthers kneel in protest of police violence https://t.co/M7mYcGirl4 — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) September 13, 2020

In Washington, The Eagles and the team formerly known as the Redskins held a pregame sign of unity:

The Eagles and Washington held a pregame sign of unity before the anthem. https://t.co/dTwbQHTsAX — thedailyjournal.com (@thedailyjournal) September 13, 2020

And then Washington players took a knee together as the Eagles headed to the locker room:

The entire Washington Football Team kneels together. pic.twitter.com/bUrSjOJDYc — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) September 13, 2020

To be clear, this wasn’t during the national anthem:

This was not during the anthem. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) September 13, 2020

Many Browns players took at knee:

#Browns Myles Garrett, KhaDarel Hodge and Ronnie Harrison kneel during playing of national anthem. https://t.co/jdtKFmUapn — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) September 13, 2020

As did many on the Ravens:

Ravens release statement on protests as players kneel during national anthem https://t.co/r5fNOZd44k — NBC Sports Ravens (@NBCSRavens) September 13, 2020

The Green Bay Packers, however, stayed in the locker room:

Packers choose to remain in locker room during playing of national anthem https://t.co/h05zlIq3ff — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) September 13, 2020

Most stood, some kneeled for the Chicago-Detroit game:

Here are some pictures from the playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and the National Anthem before the Bears-Lions game at Ford Field in Detroit via @GettyImages. pic.twitter.com/0QE6kb7Nbz — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 13, 2020

And in Indianapolis, head coach Frank Reich took a knee while the rest of the team stood:

Frank Reich took a knee during the national anthem before the team’s Week One game at Jacksonville. Every other member of the Colts stood with locked arms.https://t.co/O7nq386UJG — WANE 15 (@wane15) September 13, 2020

So, not the unified message that many were hoping for:

On no headstands. I was underwhelmed. The hodgepodge of protest isn’t as powerful as unified action. — Ed Fletcher (@NewsFletch) September 13, 2020

Buzzkill.

