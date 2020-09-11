The Western New York town of Tonawanda is under fire after they sent out an Emergency Alert on the morning of 9/11 and, apparently, then lied about it being “only a test”:

Right? Usually, a “test” would have the words “this is a test” in it:

It confused the media this morning as well:

Later on, the town supervisor, Joe Emminger, admitted the message was sent on purpose and it was an “error of judgment”:

Mistakes were made, he admitted:

The message also crashed the town’s website, which is actually a good thing to know for when there’s a real emergency:

