The Salt Lake Tribune has an article out on problematic donations made by the head coach of the Utah Jazz to Republican Burgess Owens because Owens has “spoken against BLM and NBA players’ protests”:

New story: Jazz head coach Quin Snyder donated $500 2x to GOP congressional candidate Burgess Owens, who has spoken against BLM and NBA players' protests. I tried to dig in to the context around the donations. Snyder and the Jazz declined to comment. https://t.co/MtuQbb5tED — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) September 11, 2020

This is Burgess Owens, the man being criticized for not supporting BLM:

My great great grandfather came here in the belly of a slave ship, and now his great great grandson is running for Congress. #AmericanDream pic.twitter.com/lHOpAVKIFa — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) September 6, 2020

Yes. Odd:

Seems odd not to mention Owens is black. https://t.co/8gskSoKstz — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 12, 2020

It’s a curious type of white supremacy when that funds a Black man running for Congress:

Thank you for writing this, Andy, in a local climate that is clearly hostile towards efforts to name white supremacy and hold its perpetrators accountable. — Lucas Hann (@LucasJHann) September 12, 2020

Owens’ response is brutal:

Look, I have fought white supremacists more than you'll ever know. I've picketed against segregation, I have scars on my body from the racism of decades past. You want to talk to me about who wants to "hold white supremacists accountable"? — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) September 12, 2020

“Do black lives only matter when they think how you tell them to?”

How much do "black lives matter" to the people upset that a good man donated to the states ONLY BLACK CANDIDATE running for Congress, because he disagrees with their stance on BLM Inc. Do black lives only matter when they think how you tell them to? https://t.co/MRW5eQXarT — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) September 12, 2020

Guys, he was just trying to help with this story:

I think what people are generally missing here is that this donation was pretty well known on Jazz Twitter/FB/comment boards/etc and we (the Trib) were looking to explain what happened with the donation. I wasn't trying to "break" a months-old happening. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) September 12, 2020

The paper deserves all the hate it’s going to get over this one:

Salt Lake Tribune attacking Jazz head coach for donating $500 to a black Republican man who dared run for Congress. Yikes. https://t.co/kSV4nYBrPm — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 12, 2020

This is still approved by the NBA:

If only he would have donated money to the Chinese communist party, no NBA writers would have cared https://t.co/XjtsxAskWg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2020

