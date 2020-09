And just like that, the Oscars made themselves an even bigger joke than they currently are:

Starting in 2024, movies will need to meet specific inclusion standards in order to be eligible for the best picture Oscar. https://t.co/aPT1qejKvU

Good job, everyone: Giving moviegoers exactly what they don’t want:

America: we’re sick of politics in Hollywood Hollywood: LOOK HOW WOKE WE ARE MORE POLITICS — Razor (@hale_razor) September 9, 2020

How exactly does this work for say a film like 2020 winner “Parasite” that was filmed in South Korea, starring only South Koreans and directed by a South Korean?

The Democrats controlling Hollywood demand changes to the Oscars. It’s no longer the Best Picture, it’s the Most Politically Correct Picture. https://t.co/wzuwRp1ewe — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 9, 2020

Anyway, good luck with your new plan, Hollywood:

I don't want to be overly dramatic, but the Academy demanding inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility is the death of art What a garbage idea, made by garbage people who care more about getting patted on the head by their peers than creating beauty — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 9, 2020

And Twitchy favorites are having their say, too.

Jame Woods calls it “madness”:

Kirstie Alley called the new rules, “dictatorial”:

I’ve been in the motion picture Academy for 40 years. The Academy celebrates freedom of UNBRIDLED artistry expressed through movies. The new RULES to qualify for “best picture” are dictatorial .. anti-artist..Hollywood you’re swinging so far left you’re bumping into your own ass — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 9, 2020

And Nick Searcy says Hollywood “will never recover”:

Hollywood has destroyed itself. It will never recover. https://t.co/cUZb3QNCQG — Nick Searcy,INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 9, 2020

He could be right. How many people have “going to a movie” as their first choice once Covid restrictions are lifted?

***