CNN was busted editing out the logo for the Washington Redskins in this photo of Joe Biden and his son in their documentary, “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey”:

This is a terrible look, @CNN Removing the Redskins logo from what is an otherwise great picture of Biden and his son is exactly the kind of thing they'd go after Fox News for doing if it was about Trump. pic.twitter.com/XuAKunL3Ve — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 9, 2020

This is the same photo GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest was criticized for sharing with the caption, “Hey Joe Biden, are you still a Redskins fan?”:

This is the photo Trumpian team's Steve Guest tweeted as BAD for Joe Biden, mocking him as 'are you still a Redskins fan?' The one I was dragging him with, using my 'play by play announcers.' He deleted it. People couldn’t see my point. I think that’s letting him off easy. pic.twitter.com/z3z0QNPyC8 — Guy Gavriel Kay (@guygavrielkay) July 13, 2020

So, Guest was correct? If the image is so offensive that CNN can’t air it, then it’s a good question!

Yes, @brianstelter, this is fake news and it is @CNN. CNN airs photo of Biden and son, photoshops Washington Redskins logo off son’s hat https://t.co/zYY5usH0uS pic.twitter.com/K9qaZ5GSWQ — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 9, 2020

And it’s getting to the point where we can’t tell satire from what’s real as this is exactly something The Babylon Bee could’ve written;

I ask again. How do satire sites stay in business? https://t.co/sKYZlCXNnH — Brian C. Newberry (@BrianCNewberry) September 9, 2020

