Earlier today, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. was trending. . .
Me, when I found out why Odell Beckham Jr. is trending 🥴 pic.twitter.com/IYJEhTLZHM
— Shelia O'Connor FOX13 (@SheliaOConnor) September 8, 2020
. . .and we were really, really sorry when we figured out why:
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Trending Because He ALLEGEDLY Likes To Get Pooped Onhttps://t.co/dzGv4kmKLH pic.twitter.com/Wn1PxNKFaD
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2020
Oh, and there were jokes:
When you see “Odell Beckham fantasy” is trending and you think it’s about fantasy football but apparently it’s not pic.twitter.com/v4kbPwpb0R
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 8, 2020
Lots of jokes:
I guess it’s fitting that Odell Beckham plays for the Browns.
— JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 8, 2020
“No. 2 receiver,” get it?
I used to think Odell Beckham Jr. was the number one receiver… turns out he's the Browns number two receiver.
— Dan (@DanClarkSports) September 8, 2020
And now he’s playing for the Browns:
So glad the #Giants “dumped” Odell Beckham. (See what I did there?) 😉
— Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) September 8, 2020
Beckham responded to the rumor in an Instagram post, and we must admit, this is the way to do it:
“Can’t knock me off my pivot… no matter what shxts thrown my way 😭😤”
***