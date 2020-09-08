Earlier today, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. was trending. . .

Me, when I found out why Odell Beckham Jr. is trending 🥴 pic.twitter.com/IYJEhTLZHM — Shelia O'Connor FOX13 (@SheliaOConnor) September 8, 2020

. . .and we were really, really sorry when we figured out why:

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Trending Because He ALLEGEDLY Likes To Get Pooped Onhttps://t.co/dzGv4kmKLH pic.twitter.com/Wn1PxNKFaD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2020

Oh, and there were jokes:

When you see “Odell Beckham fantasy” is trending and you think it’s about fantasy football but apparently it’s not pic.twitter.com/v4kbPwpb0R — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 8, 2020

Lots of jokes:

I guess it’s fitting that Odell Beckham plays for the Browns. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 8, 2020

“No. 2 receiver,” get it?

I used to think Odell Beckham Jr. was the number one receiver… turns out he's the Browns number two receiver. — Dan (@DanClarkSports) September 8, 2020

And now he’s playing for the Browns:

So glad the #Giants “dumped” Odell Beckham. (See what I did there?) 😉 — Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) September 8, 2020

Beckham responded to the rumor in an Instagram post, and we must admit, this is the way to do it:

“Can’t knock me off my pivot… no matter what shxts thrown my way 😭😤”

***