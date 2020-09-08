It’s not just Joe Biden who is hiding from journo questions. It’s happening with Kamala Harris, too:

Awkward. Kamala Harris just got introduced for media questions and says: "I think we're all done.” pic.twitter.com/dBf57SzwMd — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) September 7, 2020

Their strategy to avoid the press is working because journos are letting it happen:

we're all set, thank you. (the polite way of saying f*ck off.") https://t.co/nlR3keRuJE — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 7, 2020

As we told you earlier, the Biden campaign called a lid at 9:30 in the morning and journos didn’t seem to mind:

A lid from Biden land today, via ⁦@jazmineulloa⁩ In Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/tWB234eRnB — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 8, 2020

But even when they do take questions, they’re not real questions anyway:

"No, sorry, used up our questions with Dana Bash throwing me softballs about my college days at Howard!" https://t.co/Pz9Sfo8eEx — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 7, 2020

Clown show at work:

I hope that bald dude feels embarassed for being a part of this clown show. https://t.co/rcIFTG78ye — RBe (@RBPundit) September 8, 2020

“They are Pleading the Fifth while running for the highest office in the world”:

#KamalaHarris 😂😂😂 They are Pleading the Fifth while running for the highest office in the world. https://t.co/jMpxMIGRGS — AG Bull Barr (@AGBullBarr) September 7, 2020

