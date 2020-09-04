And just like that, President Trump saves Stars and Stripes from the chopping block:
The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch. It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020
Journos are noting that the cut was in his own budget, however:
Note: The slashing of Stars and Stripes funding was proposed earlier this year in *Trump's own budget request to Congress* https://t.co/UDT50dcJ11
— Paul Sonne (@PaulSonne) September 4, 2020
“POTUS reverses course and undermines Esper again”:
After the Pentagon said they were cutting the paper, POTUS reverses course and undermines Esper again. https://t.co/yIIdSvepRc
— paul mcleary (@paulmcleary) September 4, 2020
The NYT’s Maggie Haberman reports that this was “an Esper prerogative” and the president wasn’t aware of the cut:
White House officials are calling this an Esper prerogative, say Trump wasn't aware. He was shown/told of the media coverage and reacted.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 4, 2020
Journos, however, are crediting The Atlantic and Jeffrey Goldberg for saving the paper:
Hmmm, it looks like the fallout from @TheAtlantic article helped save a venerable news organization. Quite a shift in administration policy in a few hours. https://t.co/rdJvHimlwH
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 4, 2020
The day Stars and Stripes was saved by "losers" quote. https://t.co/1cj3D8SQXI
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) September 4, 2020
I think the Atlantic just saved some newspaper jobs. https://t.co/7Em9NEU6xT
— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) September 4, 2020
Saved by @JeffreyGoldberg https://t.co/8QP2qK6KWP
— Blake News (@blakehounshell) September 4, 2020
There is some confusion, however. “Magazine”?
S&S staff cheering …
Pentagon folks pulling out their hair …
Me wondering about "magazine" … ?? https://t.co/sk5OSZNOKX
— Travis J. Tritten (@Travis_Tritten) September 4, 2020
Anyway, it’s good news that the paper is saved. Well done.
***