And just like that, President Trump saves Stars and Stripes from the chopping block:

The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch. It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

Journos are noting that the cut was in his own budget, however:

Note: The slashing of Stars and Stripes funding was proposed earlier this year in *Trump's own budget request to Congress* https://t.co/UDT50dcJ11 — Paul Sonne (@PaulSonne) September 4, 2020

“POTUS reverses course and undermines Esper again”:

After the Pentagon said they were cutting the paper, POTUS reverses course and undermines Esper again. https://t.co/yIIdSvepRc — paul mcleary (@paulmcleary) September 4, 2020

The NYT’s Maggie Haberman reports that this was “an Esper prerogative” and the president wasn’t aware of the cut:

White House officials are calling this an Esper prerogative, say Trump wasn't aware. He was shown/told of the media coverage and reacted. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 4, 2020

Journos, however, are crediting The Atlantic and Jeffrey Goldberg for saving the paper:

Hmmm, it looks like the fallout from @TheAtlantic article helped save a venerable news organization. Quite a shift in administration policy in a few hours. https://t.co/rdJvHimlwH — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 4, 2020

The day Stars and Stripes was saved by "losers" quote. https://t.co/1cj3D8SQXI — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) September 4, 2020

I think the Atlantic just saved some newspaper jobs. https://t.co/7Em9NEU6xT — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) September 4, 2020

There is some confusion, however. “Magazine”?

S&S staff cheering … Pentagon folks pulling out their hair … Me wondering about "magazine" … ?? https://t.co/sk5OSZNOKX — Travis J. Tritten (@Travis_Tritten) September 4, 2020

Anyway, it’s good news that the paper is saved. Well done.

