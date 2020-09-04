So, you guys remember Melania Trump’s big speech at the convention, right? Did anything about this outfit jump out at you?

CNN’s Kate Bennett, who has been chronicling Melania’s fashion choices for years,  said it was designed by Alexander McQueen (Kaia Gerber is Cindy Crawford’s daughter):

And she noted this has “become her most recognizable silhouette and color scheme”:

Now, this brings us to MSNBC Jill Wine-Banks who compared the outfit to something Nazi sympathizer and Hitler propagandist Leni Riefenstahl would wear:

“WTF is wrong with these people?”

And two can play at this game:

Exit question: Is Cindy Crawford’s daughter a Nazi, too?

