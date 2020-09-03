Ladies and gentlemen, NPR thinks there’s a lesson to be learned in fighting COVID-19 from . . . the Nazis and the Warsaw ghetto:

The Warsaw Ghetto Can Teach The World How To Beat Back An Outbreak https://t.co/8Acfio04V8

From the article:

The study, published in July, suggests that public health measures such as social distancing, hygiene and food supplies to supplement the meager rations provided by the Nazis could have been responsible for an unexpected drop in typhus cases in the winter of 1941.

The Nazis established the ghetto within the city of Warsaw in November 1940 and began herding in both Polish and refugee Jews.