NYPD officers were caught on video helping to save a man’s life in the East Tremont section of the Bronx earlier this week:

#NYPD officers arrive on scene of shooting in the East Tremont section of the Bronx and find a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. They begin life saving measures as they wait for EMS. @NYPDnews @77WABCradio pic.twitter.com/EVCZrwk2QQ — Lidia Curanaj (@LidiaNews) September 1, 2020

But then they were allegedly criticized for not wearing masks:

NYPD cops were filmed saving a man's life after he was shot in the Bronx; some members of the community are outraged that the officers weren't wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/OUQgl2Ilwb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 3, 2020

¯\_(ツ)_/¯:

The dude’s been shot and they’re worrying about corona?

Chance of that man dying of Covid because they didn’t wear a mask: .004% Chance of that man dying of gun shot wound if life saving measures delayed while trying to please the mask Karen’s: 100% — ajmicheli97 (@97tnam) September 3, 2020

And we need more videos like this to go viral, and not just the ones where cops are caught doing something wrong:

Imagine if every time a cop saved a life, every time a cop stopped a rapist, every time a cop prevented a case of domestic violence, it was covered by the media with the same fervor as the small number of police shootings each year. How much different might our perspective be? https://t.co/YdU5nTiPPu — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 3, 2020

“Praise God for the police”:

Praise God for the police. https://t.co/RDbFlk1a4D — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 3, 2020

