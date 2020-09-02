The NYPD’s Chief Chaplain, Rabbi Alvin Kass, was the victim of an attempted mugging on Manhattan’s Upper West Side early Tuesday morning:

Where’s the accountability?

Trending

Thankfully, he wasn’t seriously hurt and an arrest has been made:

From CBS News:

Police located and arrested the suspect Tuesday evening. They say 39-year-old Rafael Diaz is charged with attempted assault, attempted robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Diaz is reportedly homeless, which has gotten worse in recent years:

Over to you, Mayor de Blasio:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: de blasioNYCNYPD