“Pokémon Master Sex” is trending right now on Twitter and do we really want to know about this?
JUST BE NORMAL FOR ONE DAY, TWITTER:
Me wishing Twitter could be normal for one day, then seeing #pokemonmastersex trend pic.twitter.com/fnhfGIFWHp
— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 1, 2020
Even funnier, it seems that the confusion is because of a lack of capitalization on Twitter’s part. It’s supposed to be #PokemonMastersEX, which is being promoted right now for the game’s one-year anniversary:
The 6★ EX Sync Pair Poll Rally is live!
Vote to decide which eligible sync pair will get 6★ EX unlocked!
1. Follow @PokemonMasters.
2. Post on Twitter with the two hashtags indicated.
Event ends 9/6 at 10:59 p.m. PDT.
Details:https://t.co/LYvawm6QkT
#PokemonMastersEX pic.twitter.com/VVd9z0yfIZ
— Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) September 1, 2020
This is all Jack’s fault:
#PokemonMastersEX is proof capitalization is important. pic.twitter.com/z34pZnJ2IH
— NovaNick (@NovaNickX) September 1, 2020
LOL:
Which one is it? #pokemonmastersex pic.twitter.com/kYTcnGRO2B
— LightTophat (@LightTophat) September 1, 2020
And, yes, there are memes:
me after some #pokemonmastersex pic.twitter.com/jWjnVyLcYd
— Mari (@stogbulb) September 1, 2020
Many, many memes:
Finally #pokemonmastersex is trending pic.twitter.com/OUp2XrerhQ
— FlipSide13 (@FlipSide_13) September 1, 2020
Honestly, how did this happen?
I can't believe they didn't expect this would happen lmfao #PokémonMasterSex pic.twitter.com/Kzr5aNzBVd
— byBeli @ Future Connected (@byBeli_02) September 1, 2020
