CNN’s Brian Stelter called out President Trump for saying “the entire city [of Portland] is ablaze all the time,” correctly noting that most of the city is not on fire every night, just a part of it:
Everyone in Portland, Oregon knows that the president is lying when he says "the entire city is ablaze all the time." So does Laura Ingraham – but she doesn't call him out. On @TheLastWord I talked about the reasons why. pic.twitter.com/smWIy6rVjy
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 1, 2020
