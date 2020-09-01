CNN’s Brian Stelter called out President Trump for saying “the entire city [of Portland] is ablaze all the time,” correctly noting that most of the city is not on fire every night, just a part of it:

Everyone in Portland, Oregon knows that the president is lying when he says "the entire city is ablaze all the time." So does Laura Ingraham – but she doesn't call him out. On @TheLastWord I talked about the reasons why. pic.twitter.com/smWIy6rVjy

It really is like watching a cat chase a light:

Cats :: Laser Pointers :: Tater. Works every time. — Mostly Peaceful Tom (@BoreGuru) September 1, 2020

EVERYONE KNOWS HE’S EXAGGERATING:

Trump: "the entire city is ablaze all the time"

Fact-checkers: NO NO NO NO

Voters at home: I literally see a mob burning s*it right now in front of the mayor's house. Trump is right. https://t.co/Dkf60UzvFF — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 1, 2020

This is what people are seeing on TV and CNN doesn’t want you to focus on it:

Antifa rioters have grown the fire outside @tedwheeler’s condo in NW Portland. There is black smoke everywhere on the street. Meanwhile, they are still shining lights into people’s homes. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/MCv6H7Blbf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

Now, to the title of our post. . .

What’s that on his shelf?

We have questions:

Why does he have a horse in a cage? pic.twitter.com/JAVteGPifo — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) September 1, 2020

