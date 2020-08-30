Joe Biden did a livestream with Hillary Clinton on Friday where she talked about her endorsement of the former vice president:

Hillary Clinton tells Joe Biden during virtual town hall: "I am thrilled to be part of your campaign — to not only endorse you, but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/c7C3OEbIvr — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 28, 2020

And everything was going really, really well until the 77-year-old candidate appeared to fall asleep right in the middle of it:

Joe Biden fell asleep during his own town hall. In his defense, listening to Hillary is really boring. pic.twitter.com/vlJuV6SlgU — Walton And Johnson (@WaltonNJohnson) April 28, 2020

Sleepy Joe was the right nickname all along?

💤Sleepy Uncle Joe appears to doze off as Hillary speaks during virtual Town Hall 💤 pic.twitter.com/u8Llwgk9eh — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 29, 2020

And here’s Ted Cruz with the roast:

Can you think of a better time for a nap? https://t.co/CJvY3RTeEa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 29, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. added, Biden is “truly the gift that keeps on giving”:

OMG! Looks like Biden fell asleep during Crooked’s rant endorsement. He’s truly the gift that keeps on giving. https://t.co/BE1JZJ9yck — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2020

Maybe it will help him in the polls?

Joe Biden falls asleep as Hillary Clinton speaks, instantly becomes more relatable to Americans https://t.co/zoMuftkTJh — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 28, 2020

There were also technical difficulties at the beginning of the stream:

And let the memes begin!

Just taking a little nap… pic.twitter.com/MfqEYbK5la — Damon imani🔅 (@damonimani) August 29, 2020

