Sylvester Stallone announced a new director’s cut of “Rocky IV” to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary:

For the 35th anniversary Rocky 4 Is getting a new directors cut by me. So far it looks great.#mgmstudios https://t.co/DTBoKgTfs9 — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) August 30, 2020

Yes, please:

But in the comments on Instagram, Stallone (or the person running his account) said (or joked) that the infamous robot from the film did not make the cut.

“Wow! Cool! Does it expand on the relationship between Paulie and his robot?,” asked Instagram user gdodson69.

“The robot is going to the junkyard forever. No more robot,” came the reply:

And after this reply asking Stallone not to cut the robot, he (or his representative) replied “I don’t like the robot anymore”:

A smart move?

A no robot cut of Rocky IV?? A great historical wrong is being righted. https://t.co/B6iuwW8LLN — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) August 30, 2020

Or not:

If the Rocky IV Director's Cut doesn't have more scenes with the robot, I'm going to be very disappointed. — DEJ | #BlackLivesMatter (@DawsonEJoyce) August 30, 2020

TBH, we’d watch:

IDEA: A COBRA KAI type show about Pauly's Robot from ROCKY IV — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) August 30, 2020

