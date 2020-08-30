Chris Cillizza called out President Trump for calling the protests happening in big cities around the country “riots,” and to prove his point, he (or someone at CNN) included this photo of a building in flames guarded by two police officers and their armored vehicle:

Trump's efforts to label what is happening in major cities as "riots" speaks at least somewhat to his desperation, politically speaking, at the momenthttps://t.co/tQJ495xOZK pic.twitter.com/vs19vtCHiW — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 30, 2020

Update: Here are some of the responses from after we published that are too good not to add:

Serious question: do you have a ballpark idea of how many riots Portland has declared in the last month? And do you think the city is wrong to call them riots? — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 30, 2020

Do you…do you realize there is a building on fire in the picture of a riot that you are using to illustrate your article about there not being riots? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 31, 2020

Literally this meme:

ROFL:

Cities are literally on fire, you dummy. — NY (@revblues1) August 30, 2020

This tweet belongs in the fail hall-of-fame:

The pic and the tweet content have a high degree of mismatch here Chris. — Virginia Readjuster🧢 (@VAReadjuster89) August 30, 2020

Or maybe Cillizza is the guy writing CNN’s chyrons?

Perhaps a different photo would have been better to make your case about these, um, "fiery, " yet "mostly peaceful protests" 🙄 https://t.co/Wj4LydaXdz — libertybelle (@october601) August 30, 2020

“NO SELF-AWARENESS” at all:

Someone doesn't line their words up with their picture. NO SELF-AWARENESS. — Natitude (@SigSomd) August 30, 2020

It’s. So. Perfect:

Look at the picture accompanying your ridiculous lie of a tweet — ob1156 (@ob1156) August 30, 2020

Screenshot for posterity:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.