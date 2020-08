The South American country of Peru now leads the world in per capita COVID-19 deaths:

But they were once championed because of their lockdowns?

oopsie. told you this was coming. peru, once lauded as a success story for lockdowns and masks is now the world leader in per capita cov deaths. they are being handily outperformed by brazil, who did nothing and whose favelas are prime transmission vectors this is all cosplay pic.twitter.com/nLYMKGPCDt — el gato malo (@boriquagato) August 28, 2020

Details here:

1) Today, Peru has overtaken Belgium in COVID death rate per million – and still showing a steady rise. Alarming.

2) Death rate continues to rise for most Latin American countries – as well as Russia & India.

3) UK showing decline in death rate over last month (!) Corrections? pic.twitter.com/pstohAw5nY — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) August 28, 2020

Oh, and Perus also has “the worst economic contraction in the world”:

#Peru, which just posted the worst economic contraction in the world, is now also breaking records with #Covid deaths https://t.co/K16uMnImR5 via @@jquigley23 — Sydney Maki (@symmaki) August 28, 2020

You know, maybe these lockdowns weren’t such a good deal after all:

note that the country they bumped out of the top spot, belgium, also had a stringent and early lockdown and got outperformed by its neighbors like sweden and netherlands who locked down lightly or not at all. lockdowns do not stop disease. they cost lives and ruin economies. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) August 28, 2020

But good luck getting a politician to admit they’re wrong:

i realize that piling more evidence on now is unlikely to matter to the politicians who made this mess. they are not going to admit they were wrong. it's political suicide to admit to a mistake this dire. they will brazen it out and try to spin a false narrative. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) August 28, 2020

It’s about what comes next:

so now is the fight for the future: they will try to pin medals on themselves and claim they saved you. you need to call them out on this lie, refuse to let them re-write history, and vote every last one of them out. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) August 28, 2020

“Never, ever again”:

rewarding politicians for taking your rights and wrecking your life because they panicked is like giving a kid a cookie for setting the drapes on fire. you're just going to get more arson. zero tolerance on this one, amigos. never, ever again. — el gato malo (@boriquagato) August 28, 2020

***

