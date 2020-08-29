It was quite the party at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC this week to protest Donald Trump getting the Republican nomination:

DC Protest BLM Plaza 3 Swag 🏄🏾‍♀️🏄🏽 pic.twitter.com/hnw7H7k6JH — Rick R.L. (@RickRL__) August 28, 2020

You know, the media might be interested to report on this super-spreader event:

DC Protest dance party part 2 pic.twitter.com/k4GBaFD2C9 — Rick R.L. (@RickRL__) August 28, 2020

You can’t eat indoors. Your kid is doing school online. You can’t sing in church. But this is OK?

DC Protest dance party part 3 pic.twitter.com/hFR21rD2cD — Rick R.L. (@RickRL__) August 28, 2020

“F*ck Donald Trump,” they sang:

DC Protest BLM Plaza 1 pic.twitter.com/fOOI5m8BBp — Rick R.L. (@RickRL__) August 28, 2020

Enough already. Open the entire country back up.

***